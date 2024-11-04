NewVest raises third pool of capital for ‘Vanguard of private markets’ strategy
The passive index investing-focused firm gives investors exposure to the largest private equity funds in market on an annual vintage basis.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The passive index investing-focused firm gives investors exposure to the largest private equity funds in market on an annual vintage basis.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination