Institution: New Hampshire Retirement System
Headquarters: Concord, US
AUM: $10.65 billion
New Hampshire Retirement System has made a $50 million commitment to Ares Pathfinder Fund II, as confirmed by a contact at the pension.
This is a new manager for NHRS and enables it to diversify its private credit allocation, which is now approximately two-thirds senior direct lending.
The asset-backed Pathfinder Fund II has a target of $5 billion and is expected to have a final close in the first quarter of 2024.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.