The US pension has committed $50m to the Ares Pathfinder Fund II.

Institution: New Hampshire Retirement System

Headquarters: Concord, US

AUM: $10.65 billion

New Hampshire Retirement System has made a $50 million commitment to Ares Pathfinder Fund II, as confirmed by a contact at the pension.

This is a new manager for NHRS and enables it to diversify its private credit allocation, which is now approximately two-thirds senior direct lending.

The asset-backed Pathfinder Fund II has a target of $5 billion and is expected to have a final close in the first quarter of 2024.

