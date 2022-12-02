NMSIC commits $210m to PE

The US sovereign wealth fund has committed to four private equity funds.

Institution: New Mexico State Investment Council

Headquarters: Santa Fe, US

AUM: $38.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 9.47%

New Mexico State Investment Council has committed $210 million towards four private equity funds, according to its meeting materials.

The largest commitment is of $100 million to the Frontier Fund I, the flagship fund of America’s Frontier Fund that targets the energy, healthcare, TMT and manufacturing sector.

A $75 million commitment was made to Arlington Capital Partners VI, a buyout fund that was launched in March 2022 with a target of $3.5 billion.

The sovereign wealth fund also committed $35 million to two Crosslink Capital funds, the Crosslink Ventures X and Crosslink Endeavor II. NMSIC has committed capital to previous Crosslink Ventures funds, VIII and IX.

