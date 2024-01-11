Nominate PE’s Future 40 leaders 2024: Submissions now open

Tell us who you think should appear in the 2024 edition of our annual 40 Under 40: Future Leaders of Private Equity list.

Private Equity International is pleased to announce that the nominations process for its annual 40 Under 40: Future Leaders of Private Equity 2024 list is now open.

Now in its sixth year, the Future 40 list celebrates the industry’s rising stars across five categories: investors (LPs); fundraisers; dealmakers; lawyers; operators. The list recognises individuals under the age of 40 who are playing a role in shaping the future of the asset class.

The deadline for submissions is end of day Thursday 8 February 2024.

Last year’s honourees included the likes of Shruti Chandrasekhar, the regional lead for private equity funds in Africa at the International Finance Corporation; William Rosener, a managing director at Blackstone’s secondaries business Strategic Partners; Aaron Sobel, a private equity partner at Apollo Global Management; Julia Wikmark, head of corporate sustainability at EQT; and Alexandra Farmer, a partner at law firm Kirkland and Ellis, to name a few.

To be eligible, nominees should be under the age of 40 on 1 May 2024. Nominees should not have appeared in any previous PEI Future 40 list.

PEI’s editorial team will decide the list based on three criteria:

Evidence of leadership and innovation;

The calibre of the firms/clients they have worked with and any deals they have generated;

Whether they possess an X factor that marks them out as a future leader in private equity.

How to submit your nomination

Fill in the online nomination form here .

On the form, in less than 300 words, include details of what the person has achieved to make them worthy of being included in the list, and include any specific deals that the nominee has worked on or career achievements that should be considered.

Any information included in the nomination should be suitable for publication.

Please also include date of birth in day/month/year format. Nominees must be under the age of 40 on 1 May 2024.

Tell us which category you are entering the nominee for: investor (LP); fundraiser; dealmaker; lawyer; or operator. Choose the category that applies most closely – PEI Group’s editorial team reserves the right to consider all entries for all categories.

Firms and PRs are welcome to submit nominations, with no more than a single nomination per firm for each category.

If you are nominating someone from your own firm, you must also nominate a candidate from another firm to be eligible.

Submit your nomination

If you have any queries, please contact: future40@pei.group