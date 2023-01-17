Nominate private equity’s rising stars

Tell us which investors, dealmakers, fundraisers, lawyers and operators you think should be included on PEI’s Future 40 list this year.

Private Equity International has launched the nominations process for its annual 40 under 40: Future Leaders of Private Equity list.

Nominations should be submitted here by the deadline of Thursday 9 February.

Now in its fifth year, the Future 40 list recognises individuals under the age of 40 who are set to play a leading role in shaping the future of the asset class. It celebrates rising stars across five categories: investors (LPs); fundraisers; dealmakers; lawyers; and operators.

Previous Future 40 talent includes the likes of Julia Jaskólska, ESG and co-investments lead at California Public Employees’ Retirement System; Shohei Akiyama, chief administrative officer, director and board member at Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko; Jenna McBain, a private equity partner at law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges; Olivia Prentice, partner and head of impact at Bridges Fund Management; and Bassirou Niang, director of investor coverage at Development Partners International, to name a few.

To be eligible for this year’s list, nominees must be under the age of 40 on 1 May 2023. Nominees should not have appeared in previous PEI Future 40 lists.

PEI’s senior editorial team will decide the list based on three criteria:

Evidence of leadership and innovation

The calibre of the firms/clients they have worked with and any deals they have generated

Whether they possess an ‘X factor’ that marks them out as a future leader in private equity

PEI’s 40 under 40: Future Leaders of Private Equity list 2023 will be published online and in our Future of Private Equity Special in May.

How to submit your nomination

Fill in the online nomination form here .

. On the form, in no more than 300 words, include details of what the person has achieved to make them worthy of being included in the list and include any specific deals that the nominee has worked on or career achievements that should be considered.

Any information included in the nomination should be suitable for publication.

Please also include date of birth in day/month/year format, where known. Nominees must be under the age of 40 on 1 May 2023.

Tell us which category you are entering the nominee for: investors (LP); fundraisers; dealmakers; lawyers; or operators. Choose the category that applies most closely – PEI’s editorial team reserves the right to consider all entries for all categories.

Firms and PRs are welcome to submit nominations, with no more than a single nomination per firm for each category.

If you are nominating someone from your own firm, you must also nominate a candidate from another firm to be eligible.

If you have any queries, please contact: future40@peimedia.com

Submit your nomination.