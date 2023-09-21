NYSCRF commits $1.54 billion to alternatives

The New York State-based public pension fund has unveiled commitments to four new vehicles.

Institution: New York State Common Retirement Fund

Headquarters: Albany, US

AUM: $248.5 billion

Allocation to private equity: 14.73%

The New York State Common Retirement Fund has recently announced a significant commitment of $1.54 billion.

The Albany-based public pension fund has committed to the following funds:

The total value of this US public pension fund currently stands at $248.5 billion, with its current allocation being 14.73 percent. Notably, the pension fund’s private equity investments are valued at $36.6 billion.

As outlined below, the pension fund primarily focuses on diversified investment vehicles that emphasize returns from buyouts, debt, and growth equity.

