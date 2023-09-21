NYSCRF commits $1.54 billion to alternatives

Institution: New York State Common Retirement Fund
Headquarters: Albany, US
AUM: $248.5 billion
Allocation to private equity: 14.73%
The New York State Common Retirement Fund has recently announced a significant commitment of $1.54 billion.
The Albany-based public pension fund has committed to the following funds:
- CVC Capital Partners IX: €360 million
- H.I.G. Middle Market LBO Fund IV: $300 million
- KSL Capital Partners Tactical Opportunities Fund II: $250 million
- ICG Excelsior : $600 million
The total value of this US public pension fund currently stands at $248.5 billion, with its current allocation being 14.73 percent. Notably, the pension fund’s private equity investments are valued at $36.6 billion.
As outlined below, the pension fund primarily focuses on diversified investment vehicles that emphasize returns from buyouts, debt, and growth equity.
