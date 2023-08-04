NYSCRF reveals new private equity commitments

Institution: New York State Common Retirement Fund
Headquarters: Albany, United States
AUM: $242.3 billion
Allocation to private equity: 14.73%
The New York State Common Retirement Fund has disclosed several commitments, as stated in the recently published minutes of their meetings.
The Albany-based public pension fund made the following commitments:
- $450 million to TA XV
- $375 million to MSD Empire Fund
- $125 million to EagleTree Partners VI
- $100 million to CVI Excelsior Opportunities Fund
- €100 million to Providence Strategic Growth Europe II
TA Associates launched its 15th flagship fund in Q3 2022, aiming to raise $15 billion in capital. The fund focuses on growth equity and targets North America and Europe investments.
BDT & MSD Partners launched an SMA fund in 2023, primarily emphasising private equity debt investments.
EagleTree Capital‘s sixth flagship fund was also launched in Q3 2022, with a target size of $1.6 billion. It has already secured $1.2 billion in commitments and is close to reaching its final close.
AB CarVal Investors launched the Opportunities fund in 2022 with an undisclosed target size and has successfully raised $100 million.
PSG introduced its second Europe fund in December 2021, achieving a first close of €2.39 billion in February 2023.
NYSCRF allocates 14.73 percent of its investment portfolio to private equity, amounting to $35.69 billion in capital.
