NYSCRF reveals new private equity commitments

The US public pension has backed private equity funds.

Institution: New York State Common Retirement Fund

Headquarters: Albany, United States

AUM: $242.3 billion

Allocation to private equity: 14.73%

The New York State Common Retirement Fund has disclosed several commitments, as stated in the recently published minutes of their meetings.

The Albany-based public pension fund made the following commitments:

TA Associates launched its 15th flagship fund in Q3 2022, aiming to raise $15 billion in capital. The fund focuses on growth equity and targets North America and Europe investments.

BDT & MSD Partners launched an SMA fund in 2023, primarily emphasising private equity debt investments.

EagleTree Capital‘s sixth flagship fund was also launched in Q3 2022, with a target size of $1.6 billion. It has already secured $1.2 billion in commitments and is close to reaching its final close.

AB CarVal Investors launched the Opportunities fund in 2022 with an undisclosed target size and has successfully raised $100 million.

PSG introduced its second Europe fund in December 2021, achieving a first close of €2.39 billion in February 2023.

NYSCRF allocates 14.73 percent of its investment portfolio to private equity, amounting to $35.69 billion in capital.

