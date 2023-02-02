Oakley Capital announces final close

Oakley Capital holds final close of its fifth flagship growth fund.

Fund names: Oakley Capital V

Amount raised: €2.85 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Final close date: 2 February 2023

Oakley Capital Private Equity held a final close at €2.85 billion for Oakley Capital V, according to a press release from the firm.

The London-based investment firm began fundraising for its fifth flagship growth equity fund in December 2021, with a target size of €2.5 billion. The vehicle’s predecessor, Oakley Capital IV had a final close of €1.46 billion in June 2019.

