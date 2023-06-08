The Orange County Employees' Retirement System has committed to four new private equity funds, including EnCap Flatrock Midstream V.

Institution: Orange County Employees Retirement System

Headquarters: Santa Ana, US

AUM: $20 billion

Allocation to private equity: 16.2%

The Orange County Employees Retirement System has revealed $110 million in commitments to private equity.

The Santa Ana-based public pension fund committed $50 million to EnCap Flatrock Midstream V. The venture capital fund makes investments into midstream energy products. A commitment was also announced to Genstar Capital Partners XI, which recently closed at $12.6 billion in April.

Both of Mayfield’s venture capital funds Mayfield Fund XVII and Mayfield Select III received $12.5 million. Each fund has diversified investment focus in North America.

