One Peak Partners raises $1 billion

One Peak Partners closes its third flagship growth fund.

Fund Name: One Peak Growth III

Amount raised: $1 billion

Stage of fundraising: Final close

Predecessor fund: One Peak Partners II

One Peak Partners has held a final close on $1 billion for One Peak Growth III, according to its recent press release.

The London-based asset manager seeks to invest in B2B tech companies within Europe. Its third flagship fund was oversubscribed, with commitments from a diverse range of investors.

The fund’s predecessor, One Peak Partners II, held a final close in 2020 on €443 million.

