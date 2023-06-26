OP&F approved $40m commitment

The US public pension has backed Altaris Capital Partners' sixth series private equity fund.

Name: Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund

Headquarters: Columbus, US

AUM: $17.3 billion

Allocation to private equity: 8.6%

Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund (OP&F) has committed $40 million to Altaris Health Partners VI, a spokesman at the pension confirmed.

OP&F has also previously committed capital to other Altaris Capital Partners‘ funds, including Altaris Health Partners V and Altaris Health Partners IV. The commitment to Altaris Health Partners VI moves its total 2023 commitments to private markets to $195 million.

This fund family’s strategy and sectors continue to be consistent, with a buyout strategy and investments focusing on healthcare sectors.

As shown below, the $17.3 billion US pension fund’s current allocation to private equity is 8.6 percent, more than its target of 8.5 percent.

