OP&F approved $50m to PE debt vehicle

The US public pension has backed senior debt vehicle.

Name: Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund

Headquarters: Columbus, United States

AUM: $17.2 billion

Allocation to private equity: 8.6%

Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund announced a $50 million commitment to Barings North American Private Loan Fund III at its August investment committee meeting.

The fund offers direct lending opportunities within the US mid-market and primarily targets loans for private companies, many of which have private equity backing.

OP&F’s private credit plan has a target allocation of $235 million to $285 million, and this represents its first commitment of the year towards that goal.

At present, OP&F’s private equity portfolio is valued at $1.48 billion, comprising 8.6 percent of its total portfolio and exceeding the intended target of 8.5 percent.

