Institution: Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund

Headquarters: Columbus, US

AUM: $17.1 billion

Allocation to private equity: 8.3%

Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund has approved a commitment of $40 million to Resolute Fund VI, a spokesman at the pension confirmed.

Resolute Fund VI focuses on opportunities in mid-and higher markets. OP&F holds an investment in Resolute Funds III and IV as well. The commitment to Resolute VI brings the total amount committed to private markets in 2023 to $155 million. In order to achieve the target level, the board approved a year-end goal of between $220 million and $250 million.

The private markets portfolio of OP&F is worth $1.44 billion, amounting to 8.3 percent of the overall portfolio. The asset class intermediate target is 8.5 percent, with a long-term target of 10 percent.

As illustrated below, the public pension’s recent private equity commitments have tended to target vehicles across buyout, debt, and growth equity strategies that invest in North America.

