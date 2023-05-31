OTPP to undergo major APAC leadership overhaul

Ben Chan, head of Asia-Pacific, and Raju Ruparelia, who led direct investments for APAC, are both departing the Canadian pension giant, PEI has learned.

Ontario Teachers’​ Pension Plan is facing a major overhaul of its Asia-Pacific leadership with the departure of two senior figures, Private Equity International has learned.

Head of Asia-Pacific Ben Chan will retire in June, a spokesperson told PEI, noting that Chan shared his intention with the institution in March. Chan, who was also an executive managing director in Hong Kong, joined OTPP in 2018 following a 13-year stint at Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional.

“We expect to appoint a new head of Asia-Pacific in the coming months to continue to oversee our growth strategy in the region,” the spokesperson added.

Raju Ruparelia, a 16-year veteran of OTPP and the senior managing director responsible for leading OTPP’s direct investing activities across Asia-Pacific, has also left the organisation to pursue new opportunities, the spokesperson said.

Hong Kong-based Ruparelia departed on 24 May, according to filings with the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. He joined the C$244.1 billion ($179.1 billion; €167.6 billion) institution in Toronto in 2008 and was a senior founding member of its Hong Kong office in 2013, per the institution’s website.

Going forward, it is understood that the private capital team in Asia-Pacific will be led by Amit Sobti and Cindy Yan, who will co-lead private capital directs, and Mei Ni Yang, who will lead private capital funds. Yang, who was previously Mercer’s head of private equity for Asia-Pacific based in Hong Kong, joined in January 2022, Chan told PEI at the time.

The departures comes just months after OTPP dismantled its Asia-Pacific equity investment team in Hong Kong, resulting in the loss of five jobs, Reuters reported at the time. Those moves are understood to be unrelated to those of Chan and Ruparelia.

OTPP has invested more than C$16 billion into Asia-Pacific across all asset classes, of which 39 percent is held in private equity and 11 percent in venture capital and growth, per its latest annual report. The organisation last year opened an office in Mumbai and currently has more than C$3 billion invested in India. To date, it has invested across Greater China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

OTPP made nine hires in APAC last year. “Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on expanding in Asia to access the dynamic investment opportunities we see across asset classes in our core regions,” the annual report said.

OTPP had C$58.3 billion of private capital investments as of 31 December 2022. It is the 10th largest private equity investor globally, according to last year’s Global Investor 100 ranking.