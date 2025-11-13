Our conversation with Caitlin Gubbels, CPP Investments’ PE boss
Our final cover story of the year is a conversation with arguably the industry’s most influential institutional investor.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Our final cover story of the year is a conversation with arguably the industry’s most influential institutional investor.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination