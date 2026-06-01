PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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PEI 300: Private equity overcomes its plateau
Year-on-year growth is back on track after last year’s fundraising flatline, though the nature of this growth has shifted.
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Year-on-year growth is back on track after last year’s fundraising flatline, though the nature of this growth has shifted.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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