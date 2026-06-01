PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
The new, the old and the up-and-coming of the PEI 300
This year’s PEI 300 ranking welcomes 35 new firms, with some old names struggling to maintain their historic highs.
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This year’s PEI 300 ranking welcomes 35 new firms, with some old names struggling to maintain their historic highs.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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