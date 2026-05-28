PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: DPI another day
Onex takes another stab at navigating PE's fundraising winter; EQT appoints two APAC co-heads; KKR sets up shop in Milan.
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Onex takes another stab at navigating PE's fundraising winter; EQT appoints two APAC co-heads; KKR sets up shop in Milan.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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