PEI Awards 2023: Game changer of the year – Gary Gensler

For better or for worse, the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s private fund reforms have fundamentally impacted the way private markets professionals do business.

Brought into effect in August 2023, the rules cover several areas of private markets investing, including updated reporting requirements regarding performance, fees and expenses; increased transparency, particularly regarding preferential treatment; and the requirement for SEC-registered fund managers to obtain fairness opinions for any secondaries deals.

The man behind these efforts: SEC chairperson Gary Gensler, who first proposed a series of new rules and amendments in February 2022. “Private fund advisers, through the funds they manage, touch so much of our economy. Thus, it’s worth asking whether we can promote more efficiency, competition and transparency in this field,” Gensler said in a press release at the time.

Responses to the reforms have been mixed, to say the least. Within days of the SEC’s final vote on the rules, six industry trade groups filed a lawsuit to block them. They argued the commission had overstepped its statutory authority with the introduction of the reforms, calling them “flawed from root to branch”.

In December, however, another group of 11 pension funds and three trade associations filed an amicus brief to dismiss the lawsuit, saying they were worried that some critics were trying to prevent the SEC from regulating private markets altogether. “Amici do not necessarily agree with every aspect of the private fund adviser rules, but… this private fund rulemaking lies precisely within the SEC’s three-pronged statutory mandate that includes investor protection, the maintenance of fair and efficient markets and facilitation of capital formation,” the group said in their brief. A judgment is expected to be handed down by the end of April.

There is a great deal of complexity underpinning the reforms, and it’s unlikely the industry will become united. Regardless of personal opinion, however, it is indisputable that the new rules have changed the state of play. It’s for this reason that Private Equity International has named Gensler as its Game Changer of the Year for 2023.

Gensler was nominated by President Biden to serve as SEC chair in February 2021 and was sworn into office in April that year. Prior to joining the SEC, he was chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management and chair of the Maryland Financial Consumer Protection Commission, and held various roles at Goldman Sachs.

While the industry remains divided on his reforms, Gensler himself stands by them. In an August statement, he said they are a vital step on the path to better-regulated private markets. “[The] final rules will promote private fund advisers’ efficiency, competition, integrity and transparency,” he said. “That benefits investors, issuers and the markets alike.”