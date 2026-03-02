Return to search
PEI Awards 2025: Americas winners
Hellman & Friedman collects the award for Large-Cap Firm of the Year in the Americas, while Advent wins Firm of the Year in Latin America.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Hellman & Friedman collects the award for Large-Cap Firm of the Year in the Americas, while Advent wins Firm of the Year in Latin America.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination