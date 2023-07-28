The Pennsylvania public pension has committed a further $100m to KPS Capital Partners funds.

Institution: Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Harrisburg, US

AUM: $34.3 billion

Allocation to real estate: 19.2%

The Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (PennSERS) has allocated $100 million to private equity funds managed by KPS Capital Partners, as noted in their meeting minutes.

The commitments include up to $75 million for KPS Special Situations Fund VI and up to $25 million for KPS Special Situations Mid-Cap Fund II. This comes after PennSERS previously committed $75 million to KPS Special Situations Fund V and $25 million to KPS Mid-Cap Fund.

Currently, the total allocation of the $34.3 billion US pension fund to private equity stands at 19.2 percent, which exceeds its target allocation of 16 percent.

