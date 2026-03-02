Permira on why it is prioritising specialisation and performance
In the next cycle, simplicity of mission and focus will be paramount. You need to know who you are and then deliver on that, says Permira co-CEO Dipan Patel.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
In the next cycle, simplicity of mission and focus will be paramount. You need to know who you are and then deliver on that, says Permira co-CEO Dipan Patel.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination