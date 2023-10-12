PE’s semi-liquid push requires careful marketing

What was once a trickle of private markets-focused semi-liquid products has become a deluge this year.

In the last week alone, Pantheon, JP Morgan Asset Management, Muzinich & Co, Allianz Global Investors and Schroders Capital have launched such products, adding to those established by the likes of EQT and HarbourVest this year. So crowded is this space becoming that Private Equity International last month published a handy list of evergreen products that details what differentiates them from each other.

This surge of entrants in part reflects the growing significance of the private wealth channel. More private wealth investors are noticing the appeal of having private equity exposure in their portfolios, and digital fundraising platforms are also breaking down barriers for individuals to access the asset class.

As more of these products come to market – and, by extension, a larger proportion of the wealth universe is offered access to the private markets – managers and distributors of such vehicles would do well to tread carefully in how they market them to potential investors.

The danger, market participants tell us, is that investors focus too much on the liquid element of these funds without realising that they are, by their nature, still comparatively illiquid. Most of these vehicles offer only monthly or quarterly redemptions that are subject to limitations. Hamilton Lane’s Global Private Assets Fund, for example, accepts quarterly redemptions up to a net aggregate of 5 percent of the net asset value of the fund. EQT Nexus also allows redemptions to a gate of 5 percent of the fund’s NAV per quarter, while subject to suspensions in “exceptional circumstances”.

Naming these products as ‘evergreen’ as opposed to giving them the ‘semi-liquid’ moniker also helps investors understand the main focus is their open-ended nature.

“Liquidity should not come first, that’s not the selling argument,” says Christian Wicklein, Partners Group’s head of private wealth for Europe and Asia. Liquidity is an option for investors that need to rebalance, or who have a change in life circumstances, and not something investors should “count on all the time”, he adds.

It’s important to note that while many of the semi-liquid products launched this year are aimed at attracting individual investors, institutional investors can still invest in these vehicles and do.

During periods of prolonged financial stress, liquidity can also become a double-edged sword. Alex Yu, co-founder and chief executive of private investment office 3 Capital Partners, tells PEI that during the global financial crisis when he was working as a private banker, the semi-liquid fund in the private markets portfolio he was managing was forced to sell off its assets to meet redemption requests and never returned to its pre-crisis position.

“Everything else [in the portfolio] recovered,” he says.

Education, as PEI has noted previously, will be key to ensuring investors understand the benefits and risks associated with these products. For Partners Group, Wicklein says his firm focuses on distributing semi-liquid products through partnered banks and wealth advisers, instead of digital wealth platforms where investors can commit freely.

“I want to make sure that you can have a sit-down, [and that] you know who to call when you have a question… We don’t want to attract people with a trading mentality,” he says.

As the universe of these products expands, managers will do well to emphasise to potential investors both the semi-liquid and illiquid appeal of these vehicles.