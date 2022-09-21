PODCAST: Digitising with a purpose

Massive spend is targeting digital transformation, but is it really creating value? Find out on the latest episode of the Disruption Matters miniseries.



This podcast is sponsored by AlixPartners

Becoming a digital organisation is at the forefront of every manager’s mind, but every company is digital now. The rate of technological innovation and adoption is increasing exponentially and changing every aspect of our lives. At the same time, we will also have to balance the ethical implications of these new technologies. So how can private equity operators be sure their digitisation programmes are effective value creation tools?

We ask this question and more to AlixPartners CEO Simon Freakley and managing director Narry Singh in a discussion joined by Microsoft large-cap private equity, data & AI lead Lisa Weaver-Lambert, Parabellum Investments founder and CEO Rami Cassis and SGT Capital managing partner Joseph Pacini.

Hear the conversation above in the fourth episode of our Disruption Matters miniseries.