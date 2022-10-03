PODCAST: Reimagining the workforce

How has the Great Resignation forced a rethink on PE talent management? Hear takes from across the industry in the fifth episode of our Disruption Matters miniseries.



Human capital has shot up on the list of concerns over the past two years. So how has the Great Resignation forced a rethink on talent management in private equity? And with four generations in the workforce, how are PE-backed companies appealing to the varying values of those constituencies?

We ask these questions and more to AlixPartners CEO Simon Freakley and managing director Ted Bililies in a discussion joined by Blue Wolf Capital founder, managing partner and chairman Adam Blumenthal, MidOcean Partners chief human resources officer Jim Scarfone, Tikehau Capital head of private equity Emmanuel Laillier and Two Sigma Impact partner Warren Valdmanis.

Hear the conversation on the fifth episode of our podcast miniseries Disruption Matters.