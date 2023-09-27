PODCAST: Setting a deal up for success in the first 100 days

The second instalment of Disruption Matters season two discusses how to bulletproof a business after acquisition and begin to implement a value creation plan.



Subscribe on Apple | Stitcher | Spotify | PodBean | Listen Notes | Google Podcasts | Pandora

This podcast is sponsored by AlixPartners

The Disruption Matters special podcast miniseries is back for season two, where leading industry experts dissect the seismic shifts rattling the core of due diligence in private equity.

In this second episode, we focus on the importance of the first 100 days after acquisition through to the execution of a value creation plan. Experts emphasise the need to evaluate a company’s existing talent, noting that early missteps can reveal if the leadership is capable of achieving set goals. The discussion touches on common mistakes, such as poor governance structures and misaligned objectives, which can derail value creation efforts.

Guests include Burak Kiral, a partner and managing director with AlixPartners; Adam Jenkins, managing director and global head of portfolio operations at Blackstone; Amanda Good, head of value creation at Searchlight Capital; and Ellen Nyhus, CEO of Verdane’s operational expert team Elevate.