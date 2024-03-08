Private equity’s biggest issues under the microscope

The PE industry remains upbeat as it addresses slow fundraising, artificial intelligence and ESG issues, among others, according panellists at PEI's NEXUS 2024 summit this week.

With many private markets firms struggling to recreate the stellar performance seen in previous years, you could forgive industry participants for having a negative outlook.

Nevertheless, as PEI Group’s NEXUS 2024 summit kicked off on Wednesday, the atmosphere was surprisingly upbeat.

Private equity’s biggest names wasted no time in placing the key issues under the microscope. Many are approaching these issues with cool determination.

Speaking about artificial intelligence – one of the largest disrupters to private markets investing in recent years – KKR co-chief executive Scott Nuttall told attendees that it is “important to have humility”. The closest parallel Nuttall could draw was to the take-off of the internet in the 1990s, noting there is “probably too much hype in the near-term relative to impact”. Long term, however, Nuttall expects AI will have more of an impact than people are currently expecting.

To brace for this impact, PE firms should look at their existing portfolios and decipher whether AI poses a threat or an opportunity for their businesses. Nuttall noted that if this can’t be determined, you should probably sell the business in question – “because if it’s a threat, [the business] might be gone before too long”.

ESG was also a major topic on the first day of the conference. Britt Harris, who spent more than 10 years as CIO of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and is currently acting chief executive and CIO of the Texas Permanent School Fund, said not enough attention is being paid to the vast sums required to achieve the energy transition ($275 trillion by 2050, according to consulting firm McKinsey), our colleagues at New Private Markets reported from the summit.

“Everybody’s been selling this plan, and nobody’s telling you how much it costs… I’d like to have a Rolls-Royce if you tell me it’s free, but when you tell me it costs a million dollars, I’m probably going to stay with a Volkswagen,” he said.

Global plans to decarbonise the planet are “too fast and impractical, and not compassionate”, Harris added, because the associated costs will plunge American households into economic depression.

There was also the opportunity for emerging managers to share their experiences of dipping their toes into the private markets on the first day of the conference.

“My advice to people that haven’t been doing this for a long time is: go deal-by-deal, be an independent sponsor and get some deals under your belt,” said Luke Myers, managing partner at Truelink Capital, our colleagues at Buyouts report.

Private equity’s biggest hitters have earned themselves that title by approaching disruption with an open mind. What’s clear from the NEXUS 2024 summit is that even in the face of a challenging market, this mindset has not gone anywhere.

