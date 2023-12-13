Private wealth won’t fill the fundraising gap – Women in Private Markets Summit

Panellists say the wealth channel isn’t the place for GPs to go hunting for extra capital.

With the fundraising landscape more challenged than ever before, GPs need to be more discerning about filling their fundraising gap with private wealth capital, a panel has heard.

“I don’t think the private wealth space is the answer for a not-so-great fundraise,” Jenny Lee Gabbai, managing director and head of international legal at iCapital, said on a panel at Private Equity International’s Women in Private Markets Summit.

“There are certain investment strategies that resonate really well with the institutional investor base. But if for some reason… [or for] economic conditions… the fund isn’t raising as much capital, flipping that to the private wealth space does not mean the private wealth investor will resonate the same way to that investment,” she added. “We do need to be a bit thoughtful about what product [we’re] pushing to the private wealth space.”

Lee Gabbai also noted that it isn’t easy targeting the private wealth channel from a structural and regulatory perspective. What’s more, individual investors may not always be drawn to large asset managers with an established track record.

“We’ve seen at iCapital that those funds don’t do well. And an investor would prefer a mid-sized asset manager over the very large, traditional private equity buyout manager, because that mid-sized asset manager has an established track record in a specific investment strategy. There are also local currency considerations. Investors tend to want to invest in their home currency.”

There’s also the resources and cost challenge, said Joanna Asfour, managing director, client solutions Europe at Partners Group. “We made a bifurcation of the sales team of who would cover institutional and who would cover wealth… because ultimately the products that we end up selling are very different. The underlying content is the same, but the structuring, the bells and whistles around it, are very different. And then you add in additional intermediaries or platforms or different levels of operational complexities that come with this market. You just need a lot more people.”

Technology and the adoption of artificial intelligence could potentially lower the cost and help in investor education, added Jessica Sellam, head of private markets group at Rothschild & Co.

“It can also deliver a better client experience… and help distributors place those assets on the global investment framework that they have. AI and technology would help in addressing those topics and unlocking those issues,” Sellam said.

Panellists agreed firms have done a lot of work around fees and transparency.

“How do we make sure it’s not too expensive for the investor? To be quite frank, the proof is in the pudding,” said Lee Gabbai. “No investor is going to come in and get all excited about a terrible drag on their returns because of the feeder level or fund of fund level expenses.”

Edward Talmor-Gera, founding managing partner and chief executive of NewVest, noted that another concern is the alignment of interest between the investors and the GPs as a result of democratisation, especially with how some semi-liquid and open-end funds are structured.

“Where some large institutions have the benefit of coming direct to primary positions and secondaries funds, individuals are coming into these open-ended funds and being fed a lot of co-investment deals and secondaries opportunities with a bit of primary. The managers that put those together have effectively been given those opportunities with a very adverse position of biased selection. Therein, I think lies a real risk of misalignment of interest,” he said.