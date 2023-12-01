Q&A with Huda Al-Lawati, founder and CEO of Aliph Capital

What inspired you to launch Aliph Capital?

I’m from Oman; I went to college in the US then went back to Oman in 2002 to work and got lured by Dubai. In 2021, I was witnessing what was happening in the GCC and I noticed… that we have amazing macro tailwinds driven by oil-price buoyancy, driven by reform, driven by public investment, and all of that emanates from a very strong commitment to diversification. I also noticed that as a region we [showed] incredible resilience in the face of negative oil prices during covid, and I think some of the best handling of covid happened in the UAE and Saudi.

The combination of those factors led me to set up Aliph Capital. The idea behind Aliph Capital is to have a GCC-based… alternative assets manager that is independent. We have a lot of, I would say, government-backed asset managers, but [I wanted to build] an independent asset manager that eventually is a leading manager on the global scale. As a region, we write a lot of cheques but we don’t have a lot of leading asset managers globally.

Fund I has attracted some notable Middle Eastern LPs. Are you targeting overseas commitments as well?

It’s all Middle Eastern capital so far. We are talking to international investors. We are not necessarily expecting a huge chunk of the capital to come from that simply because most institutional investors and investors in general have a different approach to first-time managers versus established managers. And backing a first-time manager in a region that is not your region or your primary region is difficult for most investors.

To what extent are Middle Eastern LPs also committing to help build the local investment ecosystem?

Some of them… have a commitment to catalysing the private equity asset class in the region – because they do believe in it as a conduit of capital into the economy, which I think is very accurate – but not all. And even the ones that do, they still solve for track record and return and deal sourcing and all of those things.

In terms of the environment, it’s interesting that when we started in October of 2021, the overall investment environment has become harder compared to that. But for us specifically, it’s been a bit of a different trajectory for two reasons. One is how the GCC versus the rest of the world stands in a very good place – I think the only other region that’s the same is probably India… We are not seeing a risk of getting into a recession, where we actually still have growth.

How difficult have you found it as a female founder raising capital in the Middle East?

I would say that in the Middle East and with institutions, it’s not an advantage ever; I think global private equity funding will tell you that it’s never an advantage. But I think institutions, especially the more progressive ones, are gender-blind, or try to be gender-blind. And we haven’t had that as a huge challenge with the sovereigns and governments. We have a weird situation in the Middle East where the government is moving so fast and progressing so fast, they’re almost ahead of the private sector.

There’s always a little bit of… trying to find the guy in the room. That happens. With families, it is a challenge. Many of them struggle to figure out who [they are] backing, or if it is just you… Will you be able to do it, and do you really have that experience? So people discount your experience as a woman on the family side. But I think overall, what matters is track record and capability, and what’s worked for us is the dearth of talent and specifically track record in this space, in this region, within private equity.