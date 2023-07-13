Reforms to the UK pensions industry require extra thought

This week, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled the Mansion House Compact – a voluntary pledge signed by some of the UK’s largest defined contribution pension schemes outlining their commitment to allocate a minimum of 5 percent of their total assets to unlisted equities by 2030.

The aim of the compact is to unlock an additional £50 billion ($64 billion; €59 billion) for the UK economy, which will be funnelled into areas such as life sciences, biotech and fintech. Importantly, Hunt also plans to double local government pension schemes’ private equity allocations to 10 percent, which could unlock a further £25 billion by 2030.

Hunt hinted at these reforms back in April. Speaking at the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, he said the UK’s pensions industry needed some “big reforms”. He added that it should take inspiration from other markets, noting how countries like Australia and Canada have figured out how to get better returns through pension fund consolidation, which in turn can make it easier to invest in unlisted, higher-growth vehicles.

With some institutional investors having allocations to private equity as high as 90 percent, increasing the UK’s DC allocations from 1 to 5 percent is a no-brainer. However, getting there isn’t necessarily so straightforward.

Improving the way PE’s value proposition is communicated to UK pension fund savers is a start – the average taxi driver will scratch their head if you ask them about private equity as an asset class, as UK lower-mid-market investing veteran Jeremy Hand told us in June. While Hands’ comments may well sell some financially savvy taxi drivers short, his point is that the general understanding of private equity is patchy. To him, it’s hard to present the positive aspects of what the industry does in terms of long-term job creation and growth, especially when politicians are often so keen on publicising the negatives.

At least one think tank has already highlighted this issue, noting that both pension funds and private equity firms will face increased scrutiny as a result of Hunt’s reforms. James Kirkup, director of London-based Social Market Foundation, said both need to be ready to do a better job of explaining themselves and their actions to savers, the wider public, and the politicians who speak for them.

“Put very simply, the public is being offered possible gain tomorrow (returns) vs certain pain today (fees)… Long-term benefits rarely make headlines or fuel social media conversation. Short-term costs do,” Kirkup said.

More public scrutiny means the industry needs to be able to explain itself – something bodies such as the BVCA are striving to. Greater investment from DC pensions into asset classes such as private equity will no doubt be well received by the private markets industry; the same cannot be guaranteed for savers once the compact starts to take effect. The long-term benefits of the plan must be made apparent, and in a timely manner.