Retail investors make big impact on PEI 300 fundraising ranking

The top 10 firms in this year’s PEI 300 have employed different strategies for targeting the private wealth channel.

Fund managers’ increasing interest in private wealth capital is tangible across all facets of private markets. The PEI 300 is no exception.

As part of its 2023 Global Private Equity Report, Bain & Company found that of the roughly $275 trillion to $295 trillion in estimated global assets under management, around 50 percent is held by individual investors. However, only 16 percent of their wealth is allocated to alternative investment funds. There is plenty of room for growth in this untapped opportunity, as the firms on the 2023 PEI 300 ranking can attest.

Looking at the top 10 firms in this year’s list, a pattern immediately becomes clear: almost all have been actively improving their private wealth offerings in recent years. This year’s top-ranked firm, Blackstone, is one of the heaviest hitters in this space, recording $48 billion of sales in the private wealth channel in 2022, it said on its full-year earnings call.

Strategies for tapping into this capital source vary across the ranking: KKR (2) expects between 30 and 50 percent of new capital raised over the next few years to come from the private wealth channel, chief financial officer Robert Lewin said on a February earnings call.

In a similar vein, EQT (3) launched EQT Nexus, a semi-liquid strategy designed to expand its reach in the private wealth segment, in May. “With the launch of EQT Nexus, we are excited to finally be able to offer individual investors the opportunity to benefit from EQT’s approach,” Suzanne Donohoe, chief commercial officer at EQT, said in a statement.

Paul Ferraro, global head of private wealth at the Carlyle Group (5), tells Private Equity International that wealth capital is an increasingly important part of the firm’s fundraising strategy. “We have been focused on the private wealth opportunity for many years and have a number of products for a wider audience of investors to gain exposure to Carlyle strategies. This includes traditional institutional-quality, closed-end products, as well as semi-liquid vehicles,” he says.

In spite of its widely acknowledged potential, some firms don’t appear to have jumped on the private wealth bandwagon just yet. There is minimal reporting to suggest that Thoma Bravo (4) and Advent International (7) have plans to expand access to individual investors; neither firm responded to a request for comment from PEI.

Smaller slices of the pie

The second half of the top 10 list – comprising TPG, Hg, General Atlantic and Warburg Pincus, in addition to the aforementioned Advent – have mixed strategies for targeting individuals. In its June 2022 investor presentation, TPG (6) said the private wealth channel accounted for only 7 percent of its LP commitments, and identified retail and high-net-worth investors as one of three key opportunities for growth. Software specialist Hg (8), meanwhile, told PEI in April that it is in the nascent stages of adding a dedicated private wealth team to its operations.

General Atlantic (9) tapped the private wealth channel for the first time at the end of 2021 when it held a $7.8 billion final close on its largest flagship growth fund. Of this total, $1.2 billion came from private wealth feeder funds, a source told PEI at the time. Lastly, Warburg Pincus (10) in December partnered with investment platform CAIS to extend its reach to individuals.

What’s clear is that there is no one single technique for attracting high-net-worth investor capital. Over the coming years, this may play a critical role in shaping the PEI 300.