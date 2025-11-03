Return to search
Roundtable: Breaking the mid-market deadlock
Although European mid-market M&A remains muted, creative dealmaking in select sectors is beginning to unclog the system.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Although European mid-market M&A remains muted, creative dealmaking in select sectors is beginning to unclog the system.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination