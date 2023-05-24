SBCERS reveals new PE commitments

The US public pension fund made $10m commitments to both Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI and CVC Capital Partners IX.

Institution: Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System

Headquarters: Goleta, US

AUM: $4 billion

Allocation to private equity: 13.7%

The Santa Barbara County Employees’ Retirement System revealed two new commitments to private equity at its 24 May board meeting.

The US public pension fund made a $10 million commitment to Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners XI. Santa Barbara has a long history with Hellman & Friedman, having committed to the previous vehicle Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners X.

Alongside that, another $10 million was allocated CVC Capital Partners IX. The diversified buyout fund focuses on investments in North America and Western Europe.

