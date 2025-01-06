Secondaries volume to maintain strong pace on back of expected record year
Secondaries professionals and LPs dust off their crystal balls to give their views on what will drive the market over the next 12 months.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Secondaries professionals and LPs dust off their crystal balls to give their views on what will drive the market over the next 12 months.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination