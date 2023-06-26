SERS Ohio pension backs KKR

The US public pension has committed to a North America-focused private equity fund.

Name: School Employees’ Retirement System of Ohio

Headquarters: Columbus, US

AUM: $17.55 billion

Allocation to private equity: 12.6%

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio (SERS Ohio) has announced a $75 million commitment to KKR Ascendant Fund in its June board meeting.

KKR Ascendant Fund is the buyout fund of KKR. The fund targets diversified investments in North America and aims to raise $4 billion.

New York-based KKR invests in a wide range of business sectors and asset classes, including private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, impact and hedge funds.

As illustrated below, SERS Ohio has a current allocation of 12.6 percent to private equity, which is more than its target of 12 percent.

