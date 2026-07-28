PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: Aligning GPs’ pockets?
Reader feedback on our look at UHNW GPs; software disruption is driving buyers towards single-asset CVs; Brookfield meets its Middle East target.
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Reader feedback on our look at UHNW GPs; software disruption is driving buyers towards single-asset CVs; Brookfield meets its Middle East target.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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