PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: EQT’s inflows
In today's edition, EQT seems to have largely avoided the evergreen redemption rout; Warburg gathers a defence war chest; Are well-funded pensions pulling out of PE?
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In today's edition, EQT seems to have largely avoided the evergreen redemption rout; Warburg gathers a defence war chest; Are well-funded pensions pulling out of PE?
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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