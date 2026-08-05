PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Side Letter: M&Nay?
In today's edition, Apollo, a year after acquiring a GP, downplays manager consolidation; It also backs a novel first-time fund; How CalSTRS is tackling the climate question.
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In today's edition, Apollo, a year after acquiring a GP, downplays manager consolidation; It also backs a novel first-time fund; How CalSTRS is tackling the climate question.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Nearly there!
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