PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
Hamilton Lane: ‘Evergreen hesitancy only temporary’
Some investors have been 'housing capital' in evergreens before redeeming to fund a Hamilton Lane SMA, co-chief Erik Hirsch said on a Tuesday earnings call.
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Some investors have been 'housing capital' in evergreens before redeeming to fund a Hamilton Lane SMA, co-chief Erik Hirsch said on a Tuesday earnings call.
PRIVATE EQUITY INTERNATIONAL
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