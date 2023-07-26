Share A- A+ 100%

The private markets are undergoing a huge development in their democratisation, with non-institutional investors increasingly able to access alternative assets across strategies, from private equity to credit.

‘Democratisation’ continues to be an umbrella term, covering a range of different options and structures for individuals to invest in private funds. For some it can be partnering up with private wealth feeders (from traditional wealth managers to relatively more recent providers such as Moonfare), while for others it can mean different types of investment structures, such as fund-linked notes or insurance wrappers. However, what has drawn particular attention has been the increase in dedicated ‘retail’ funds launched by a handful of major sponsors aimed directly at the ‘mass affluent’ market in Europe.

When referring to the mass affluent market, we mean a broader set of high-net-worth individuals., In the absence of a ‘good’ accredited investor definition in Europe, these count as retail investors under European regulation. That retail moniker means extra regulatory road bumps to navigate when structuring a fund, on top of taking into account specific asks from mass affluent investors, such as the need for a semi-liquid offering.

A couple of years ago, when sponsors started to look at launching standalone retail funds in Europe, many pondered how to replicate the type of registered funds market that had become so developed in the US (such as 40 Act funds and BDCs). Europe felt very much in its first innings compared to the mass affluent market across the Atlantic, with all the bells and whistles that had developed in tow, such as market practice around structure, fund terms and distribution models.

However, the velocity at which dedicated retail funds are now getting up and running in Europe is astonishing. Sponsors’ vehicle of choice has been the Luxembourg Part II UCI, with major sponsors launching multiple vehicles using this model. The desirability of this structure has been its relative flexibility when it comes to investment strategies, leverage limits and, often crucially for sponsors, its semi-liquid options. Indeed, it has been fairly straightforward for these vehicles to import familiar ‘technology’ from US-registered funds when it comes to minimum investments, redemption timeframes and liquidity programmes.

A Luxembourg Part II UCI has limited concentration and diversification requirements (compliance with which can often be made subject to a ramp-up period), and no special restrictions on eligible assets, meaning it works for many strategies including private equity, credit and real estate. Part II UCIs can also be semi-liquid, with the ability to incorporate programmes such as providing for a certain amount of liquidity per month or per quarter (as seen in the US market), as well as maintain a certain proportion of more liquid investments to help support the provision of liquidity.

While the Part II UCI does not have a marketing passport for retail investors (unlike an ELTIF), it is able under local marketing rules to access retail investors in many European (as well as Asian) jurisdictions. The Luxembourg Part II UCI has existed for some time, but as a relatively nascent market. However, it now seems to have moved into a second phase for the European market, where Part II UCIs exist across all strategies.

Revamped regimes

What is also exciting is the finalisation of the ELTIF 2.0 regime, with a number of sponsors starting work on products ahead of the 1 January 2024 go-live date. To date, European long-term investment funds have been notoriously underused, partly because they could only be closed-end vehicles (and there had been a perceived preference in the mass affluent space for semi-liquid products), but also due to restrictions around leverage and eligible assets. However, higher leverage limits and a wider range of possible investments under ELTIF 2.0 are very promising, albeit with some investment restrictions (particularly around investment in other funds) that mean an ELTIF is not quite as flexible as a Part II UCI when it comes to investment strategy.

The European regulators are also currently consulting on a semi-liquid option for ELTIFs. This might have prescribed rules around how frequently redemption can be provided for, and how early in the life of the fund that redemption can be provided (akin to a ‘hard-lock’ period for investors), all of which might again not be as flexible as a Part II UCI. But with the attraction of the retail marketing passport across the EU that comes with an ELTIF, the potential for a semi-liquid option might well push us into that next phase of the European market, with both ELTIF and Part II UCIs being used as structuring solutions to crack the mass affluent market.

Owen Lysak and James Board are partners based in Simpson Thacher’s London office. Lysak co-leads the Firm’s European financial services and funds regulatory practice, while Board advises mainly on the establishment and operation of credit funds, including special situations, distressed, direct lending, liquid, structured and real estate credit funds.