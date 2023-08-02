The pension issues a request for proposals for domestic PE managers.

Institution: Yellow Umbrella

Headquarters: Seoul, South Korea

AUM: 20.54 trillion Korean won

Allocation to alternatives: 24.8%

Yellow Umbrella has issued a request for proposals for domestic private equity fund managers.

The pension hopes to commit a total of 260 billion Korean won ($201 million; €183 million) to up to six PE fund managers, with funds in three size categories: more than 400 billion Korean won for large-scale managers, more than 150 billion Korean won for middle-scale managers, and less than 150 billion Korean won for small-scale managers. Managers need at least five years’ experience in the private equity industry.

The submission deadline is 17 August with a decision to be put forth to the investment committee in mid-October.

The 20.54 trillion Korean won pension has a 28 percent target allocation to alternative investment that currently stands at 24.8 percent.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.