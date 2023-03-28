The US pension fund has backed multiple private equity vehicles.

Institution: State of Wisconsin Investment Board

Headquarters: Madison, US

AUM: $137.6 billion

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board has revealed $777 million in new commitments to private equity funds.

Alongside this, the board discussed new strategic allocation targets for their core fund in 2023, increasing their allocation toward private equity/private debt from 12 percent to 15 percent. The board also agreed to increase their real estate allocation from 7 percent to 8 percent and decrease their public equities exposure from 52 percent to 48 percent.

In addition, the board viewed a presentation on the current macroeconomic outlook, covering concerns surrounding GDP growth, inflation, rate hikes and the knock-on effects surrounding recent banking failures.

