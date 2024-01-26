SWIB reveals Q4 private equity commitments

The public pension fund has outlined new commitments.

Name: State of Wisconsin Investment Board

Headquarters: Madison, US

AUM: $147.2 billion

Allocation to private equity: 20%

The State of Wisconsin Investment Board has unveiled its latest round of private equity commitments.

The US public pension fund made 11 commitments to private equity in Q4 2023, totaling $692 million for the quarter.

The full list of commitments is disclosed in the table below.

