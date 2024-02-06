Two new commitments were made to growth equity and venture capital funds.

Institution: Texas County and District Retirement System

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $43.8 billion

Allocation to private equity: 27.7%

The Texas County and District Retirement System has earmarked $60 million split between two private equity funds.

The US public pension fund allocated $50 million to Carnelian Energy Capital V, a North America growth equity fund targeting investments in energy. The fund recently reached a final close at $975 million.

TCDRS also made a $10 million commitment to TCG Labs Fund I, a venture capital fund making investments in healthcare.

