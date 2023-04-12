Texas TRS reveals new PE commitments

The US pension has allocated nearly $300 million across four funds.

Institution: Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $179.7 billion

Allocation to private equity: 17.19%

The Teacher Retirement System of Texas has unveiled $299.4 million in commitments to private equity.

The pension fund’s largest commitment was $175 million to TA XV-A, a fund managed by TA Associates. Sherman Opportunity fund, managed by Valeas Capital, received $50 million.

TRS also made a $49.4 million commitment to Hg Mercury 4 A, a European buyout fund, alongside $25 million to GC Venture XI, a venture capital fund in North America.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including contacts, allocation strategies and fund investments.