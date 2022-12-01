Fund Name: Carlyle Europe Technology Partners V

Amount raised: $3.12 billion

Stage of fundraising: First close

Predecessor fund: Carlyle Europe Technology Partners IV

The Carlyle Group has raised $3.12 billion for Carlyle Europe Technology Partners V (CETP V), according to Private Equity International data.

The DC-based asset manager launched its fifth European technology fund in 2022 with a target of $2.5 billion. The fund’s predecessor, Carlyle Europe Technology Partners IV held a final close in 2019, with $1.5 billion in capital raised.

