Tikehau names Emmanuel Laillier as CIO of private equity
Laillier will focus on capital deployment and investments, with management responsibilities shared by a new leadership team.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Laillier will focus on capital deployment and investments, with management responsibilities shared by a new leadership team.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination