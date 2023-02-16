TRS Illinois commits $439m to PE

The US pension fund has committed $439m to four separate funds predominantly focused on the North American region.

Institution: Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois

Headquarters: Springfield, US

AUM: $64.06 billion

Allocation to private equity: 15.9%

The Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois has committed $439 million to four separate funds, a source at the pension has confirmed.

The largest commitment of $250 million was made to Ares Multi-Credit Fund, a diversified debt fund.

Two commitments, both of $60 million were made to StepStone VC Wabash Fund and Greenbriar Equity Fund VI, a buyout fund targeting the industrial and transport sector.

Finally a commitment of €65 million was made to MED Platform II, a buyout fund targeting the healthcare sector.

The pension fund’s recent commitments have predominantly focused on the North American region.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.