Institution: Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Headquarters: Austin, US
AUM: $181.7 billion
Allocation to private equity: 18%
The Teacher Retirement System of Texas announced $175 million in private equity commitments for January.
The Austin-based public pension fund allocated its largest commitment to CVC Capital Partners Asia VI, which received $125 million. The diversified buyout fund is targeting $4.5 billion.
TRS also committed $50 million to Trinity Hunt Partners VII. The North American buyout fund reached a final close in February at $700 million.
Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.