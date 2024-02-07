The US public pension system made two new commitments in January.

Institution: Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Headquarters: Austin, US

AUM: $181.7 billion

Allocation to private equity: 18%

The Teacher Retirement System of Texas announced $175 million in private equity commitments for January.

The Austin-based public pension fund allocated its largest commitment to CVC Capital Partners Asia VI, which received $125 million. The diversified buyout fund is targeting $4.5 billion.

TRS also committed $50 million to Trinity Hunt Partners VII. The North American buyout fund reached a final close in February at $700 million.

