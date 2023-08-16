The Foresight North East Fund intends to promote economic growth that leads to beneficial social outcomes.

Name: Tyne and Wear Pension Fund

Headquarters: South Shields, UK

AUM: £12.03 billion

Allocation to private equity: 7.5%

Tyne and Wear Pension Fund has made a commitment of £30 million to the Foresight North East Fund, the pension confirmed.

Foresight North East Fund is aimed at aiding the expansion of smaller companies located in County Durham, East Riding of Yorkshire, North Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, Teesside and West Yorkshire. The fund’s primary objective is to promote economic growth that results in beneficial social outcomes throughout the region.

The Pension Fund allocates 7.5 percent of its investment portfolio to private equity, amounting to £902.25 million in capital.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.